Telcel announces launch of 5G network in 18 Mexican cities

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's Telcel, a subsidiary of America Movil AMXL.MX, announced Tuesday it was launching 5G services in at least 18 Mexican cities.

The telecommunications provider received permission to launch 5G earlier this month, and America Movil executives said in a call with investors they hoped to roll out the service in 90% of the company's markets by the end of the year.

