Telaria Earnings: What to Watch

While The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) may be the hot stock investors think of when they think of programmatic advertising, there's a much smaller industry peer that has been making a name for itself on the other side of the data-driven advertising equation: the sell side. While The Trade Desk is helping ad agencies and brands buy ads, Telaria (NYSE: TLRA) is helping publishers sell their ad inventory. Even more, the company has carved out a niche for itself in one specific channel: the nascent and promising connected TV market. Telaria is the leading independent data-driven software platform built to help premium video publishers optimize their digital advertising yield.

With strong business momentum since the company sold its buy-side platform in 2017 and refocused its business entirely on the sell-side, investors will be watching Telaria closely when the company reports its third-quarter results early next month.

Ahead of the results, here are some key metrics for investors to watch.

Image source: Getty Images.

1. Revenue growth

Telaria has seen impressive top-line momentum recently. Its second-quarter revenue surged 47% year over year to $18.2 million.

But what should investors expect from Q3?

Management guided for revenue between $16 million and $17 million -- figures that reflect the seasonality of TV advertising. While down sequentially, the midpoint of this guidance range implies 33% year-over-year growth.

Analysts, on average, expect Telaria to report revenue of $16.6 million in Q3.

2. Earnings per share

Though Telaria's fast-growing revenue and its 84% trailing-12-month gross profit margin put the company on a path to achieve profitability soon, it's not quite there yet. Management guided for adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to be between negative $1 million and breakeven during Q3.

While Telaria doesn't provide earnings per share guidance, the consensus analyst estimate calls for a loss per share of $0.05.

3. Connected TV revenue

In addition, investors should check in on Telaria's fast-growing connected TV (CTV) revenue. Revenue in this channel increased 133% year over year in Q3 and accounted for 39% of revenue -- up from 24% of revenue in the second quarter of 2018.

Can this strong momentum continue?

4. Guidance

Finally, investors should look to Telaria's fourth-quarter guidance.

The seasonality of TV advertising means that the company's final quarter of the year will be its biggest. Assuming Telaria's third-quarter revenue comes in within management's guidance range for the period, its full-year outlook for revenue between $68 to $72 million implies fourth-quarter revenue between $19.7 million and $23.7 million.

Analysts are expecting Telaria to guide for fourth-quarter revenue of $21.9 million.

The tech company will be up against a tough comparison, when Telaria's fourth-quarter revenue jumped 31% year over year to $19.7 million.

Telaria will report its third-quarter results before the market opens on Nov. 5.

10 stocks we like better than Telaria

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Telaria wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks owns shares of Telaria, Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends The Trade Desk and recommends the following options: long January 2020 $60 calls on The Trade Desk and short January 2020 $125 calls on The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.