Teladoc Virtual Visits Are Up, and Analyst Says It's Time to Buy

On Friday, Teladoc announced that the Covid-19 pandemic had led to “unprecedented daily visit volume in the United States” for the telemedicine company.

On Friday, Teladoc announced that the Covid-19 pandemic had led to “unprecedented daily visit volume in the United States” for the telemedicine company.

Virtual visits to Teladoc Health’s online doctors are soaring amid the current coronavirus crisis, and one analyst says it is time to buy the stock.

On Friday, Teladoc (ticker: TDOC) announced that the Covid-19 pandemic had led to “unprecedented daily visit volume in the United States” for the telemedicine company. Teladoc has previously struggled to persuade patients to use its service, though analysts have theorized in recent weeks that the pandemic could drive patients to use more telemedicine services.

On Sunday, KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Donald Hooker upgraded Teladoc to Overweight from Sector Weight. Hooker set a price target of $145; the stock closed Friday at $127.95.

“By our models, TDOC is now set up for 30%+ revenue growth” in the first half of 202, Hooker wrote. “Also, 50%+ of the new visits last week were ‘first timers,’ which could translate to further utilization even as Covid-19 fears subside.”

The back story. Shares of Teladoc are up 52.8% this year. The stock has climbed as coronavirus fears have risen, and is up 32% since Jan. 17, a turning point for the global understanding of the epidemic. The S&P 500 Health Care sector is down 13.4% over the same period, while the broader S&P 500 is down 18.3%.

What’s new. In its announcement on Friday, Teladoc said that patient visit volumes were up 50% over the week. It said its visit rate this month had been similar to the peak of a flu season, but that on Wednesday the numbers soared. It said it provided 100,000 medical visits over the course of the week.

“As we saw during the flu epidemic of 2018, a community’s health-care system can become overwhelmed and virtual care can help provide needed relief,” Teladoc’s chief medical officer, Lew Levy, said in a statement. “We have the unique ability to immediately connect with the CDC and other government agencies, to add the right screening tools and clinical quality protocols to our system, and most importantly, to keep patients—particularly those most at risk with underlying health conditions—out of care settings where they can face exposure.”

In his note, KeyBanc’s Hooker said he now expects the company to beat earnings estimates. Aside from revenue from increased visit volume, Hooker said higher utilization rates help Teladoc convince the employers and insurance companies that pay for memberships of its value over the long-term.

“Member utilization is how TDOC creates a ROI and attracts clients,” Hooker wrote. “The ability of telehealth to redirect patients away from expensive emergency room and on-site physician office care drives significant cost savings for self-insured employers and health plans.”

Looking ahead. Shares of Teladoc rose 7.7% on Friday, but were down sharply in premarket trading Monday as Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 4.6%. Around 8:45 a.m., Teladoc shares were down 5.5%.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.