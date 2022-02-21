Teladoc (TDOC) Unveils Solution to Ease Whole-Person Care

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC recently introduced an innovative chronic condition management solution named Chronic Care Complete to offer whole-person care to individuals grappling with multiple chronic conditions. The solution can be availed by consumers via health plans or employers.

The unique integrated program intends to offer a complete continuum of chronic care management services ranging from providing convenient connected health monitoring devices to consultations with certified health coaches. The solution offers assistance from physicians and access to licensed therapists to address mental health needs.

Chronic Care Complete strives to extend personalized care and promptly reach eligible members (which will be decided by Teladoc Health through client collaborations) by leveraging their personal health data, preferences, clinical requirements and other vital information. With access to self-monitoring devices and well-qualified health personnel, eligible members are likely to experience improved health outcomes.

Initiatives similar to the latest one reinforce Teladoc Health’s sincere efforts to make use of clinical and digital solutions that perfectly align with market needs for providing whole-person care. TDOC has another virtual care solution assuring whole-person care namely Primary360, which was piloted in 2019 and now has a reach extending to commercial health plans and employers.

The recent announcement comes at an opportune time since multiple chronic conditions trouble more than one in three adults presently. Meanwhile, chronic diseases can become more dangerous and can even be fatal, if not treated at the right time. Attempts to cure these diseases account for 90% of the total healthcare expenditures and can trigger mental health issues on being diagnosed, which is concerning. Thus, the all-inclusive Chronic Care Complete of Teladoc Health looks well-poised to capitalize on the prevailing scenario.

TDOC has a robust telehealth platform for addressing the robust need for virtual care, which has been in huge demand since 2020 and shows no signs of slowing down. The platform of Teladoc Health was built through advanced technologies, partnerships with well-established healthcare providers and substantial investments. TDOC aims to pave the way for seamless access to healthcare services by integrating the convenient and cost-effective digital care within a nation’s healthcare system. For complementing its endeavor, Teladoc Health has resorted to multiple moves.

In a bid to provide enhanced virtual care to patients, TDOC joined forces with Microsoft last year to ease the administrative workflows for clinicians. The virtual care provider even merged with Livongo in 2020 for creating a comprehensive virtual healthcare delivery system.

Similar to Teladoc Health, other companies in the medical space namely UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Centene Corporation CNC and Cigna Corporation CI, have been offering virtual care services and remain well-poised to gain amid the growing popularity of remote services.

UnitedHealth Group has been making concerted efforts to bolster its telehealth services suite. The initiatives of UNH range from collaborating with well-known companies, launching teledentistry services to inaugurating a digital health therapy with an aim to bring about improved health outcomes for people suffering from type 2 diabetes. With the launch of the new virtual care model Right2You by UnitedHealth Group’s business UnitedHealthcare, it aims to provide members with an online service for custom-programmed hearing aids.

Centene has been making every effort to offer telehealth offerings across every corner of the United States including the underserved ones. For this purpose, CNC collaborated with Samsung Electronics America in 2020. With digitization becoming an integral part of daily lives, Centene has acquired Apixio for availing enhanced AI technology solutions and digitizing its administrative activities.

Cigna is well-poised to tap the growing telehealth market on its buyout of MDLIVE, a privately-held leading 24/7 virtual care delivery platform. In October 2021, CI expanded access to MDLIVE's network of virtual primary care providers by all Cigna customers enrolled in employer-sponsored plans. Concurrently, Cigna introduced virtual-first health plans to specific employers. CI continues to make substantial investments in boosting its telehealth services suite.

