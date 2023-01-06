Teladoc (TDOC) Unveils App to Simplify Whole-Person Care

Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC recently introduced a comprehensive digital app that promises to offer personalized care and cater to the whole-person healthcare needs of individuals. The benefits of the app can be availed by selected clients from January, which will be further extended across the market by late 2023.

The newly unveiled solution paves way for consumers to access the extensive services suite of Teladoc Health comprising primary care, mental health and chronic condition management services from a single platform.

The app works by digital integration of comprehensive healthcare services within a 24/7 engagement platform, which in turn, converts real-time data from clinicians and patients into applied health signals.

Consumers can seamlessly steer eligible services across the app and subsequently, evaluate diversified physician-based integrated care plans that would address their physical, mental and socioeconomic needs.

It is also worth mentioning that the app will offer the extensive services suite of Teladoc Health in both English and Spanish language. The decision to make the services available in Spanish is a well-timed move on TDOC’s part, considering the sizable Spanish-speaking population in the United States.

The latest app launch reinforces Teladoc Health’s sincere efforts to make use of clinical and digital solutions that perfectly align with market needs for providing whole-person care. The demand for virtual care, which witnessed a surge with the COVID outbreak, shows no signs of slowing down. According to a TDOC study, 60% of consumers choose virtual care as consumers become weary of ineffective care coordination.

Teladoc Health has a robust telehealth platform in place for addressing the strong demand for virtual care. The platform was built through advanced technologies, partnerships with well-established healthcare providers and substantial investments. It also continues to launch whole-person virtual care solutions integrated with lucrative features from time to time.

Last year, Teladoc Health introduced an innovative chronic condition management solution named Chronic Care Complete to offer whole-person care to individuals grappling with multiple chronic conditions.

Shares of Teladoc Health have lost 42.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 10.1% decline.



