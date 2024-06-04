Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $10.87, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 13.37% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.2% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Teladoc in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.35, showcasing a 12.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $649.84 million, showing a 0.39% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.05 per share and revenue of $2.65 billion, indicating changes of +21.64% and +1.83%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Teladoc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.04% lower. Teladoc presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

