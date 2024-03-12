Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the latest trading day at $15.37, indicating a -1.41% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 26.11% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Teladoc will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.48, signifying a 29.73% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $636.94 million, up 1.22% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.12 per share and revenue of $2.66 billion, indicating changes of +16.42% and +2.31%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Teladoc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 18.3% increase. As of now, Teladoc holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

