Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $8.53, marking a -5.43% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.52%.

Shares of the telehealth services provider witnessed a gain of 9.2% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 2.87%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Teladoc in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 29, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.26, marking a 36.84% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $625.2 million, reflecting a 2.39% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.17 per share and a revenue of $2.52 billion, signifying shifts of +80.07% and -1.85%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Teladoc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 94, this industry ranks in the top 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.