Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $7.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.74%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.05%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.26%.

The telehealth services provider's shares have seen a decrease of 15.19% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 7.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Teladoc in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2025. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.65%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $617.67 million, reflecting a 4.4% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.88 per share and a revenue of $2.51 billion, indicating changes of +85.01% and -2.16%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Teladoc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

