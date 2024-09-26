Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $8.41 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.62%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.6%.

The telehealth services provider's stock has climbed by 23.65% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Teladoc in its upcoming release. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $630.5 million, down 4.5% from the year-ago period.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$5.36 per share and revenue of $2.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -300% and -1.97%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Teladoc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.52% lower. Teladoc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, placing it within the bottom 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)

