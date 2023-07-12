Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $24.55, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.47%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 2.41% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 25, 2023. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.44 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $649.02 million, up 9.56% from the year-ago period.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.38 per share and revenue of $2.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +98.37% and +8.87%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower. Teladoc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

