Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $25.25, moving -0.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 9.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 2.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.44 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $649.14 million, up 9.58% from the year-ago period.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.38 per share and revenue of $2.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +98.37% and +8.95%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Teladoc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

