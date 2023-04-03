Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $25.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.12% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 3.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71% in that time.

Teladoc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.23, up 51.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $617.47 million, up 9.22% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.41 per share and revenue of $2.6 billion, which would represent changes of +98.33% and +7.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% higher within the past month. Teladoc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TDOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

