Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $15.08, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.9%.

The the stock of telehealth services provider has fallen by 22.34% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 5.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Teladoc in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.46, reflecting a 24.32% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $636.88 million, indicating a 1.21% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.10 per share and revenue of $2.66 billion, which would represent changes of +17.91% and +2.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Teladoc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 20.08% increase. Teladoc presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.