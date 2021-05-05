Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $156.99, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%.

The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.61, down 79.41% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $498.31 million, up 106.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$3.06 per share and revenue of $2 billion. These totals would mark changes of -170.8% and +82.76%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 48.26% lower. TDOC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

