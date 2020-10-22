Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $214.80, marking a -0.91% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.19%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 3.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 0.91% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 28, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.33, up 15.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $281.34 million, up 103.91% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.40 per share and revenue of $990.71 million, which would represent changes of -1.45% and +79.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.16% higher. TDOC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC): Free Stock Analysis Report



