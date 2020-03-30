Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $163.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.35%. At the same time, the Dow added 3.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 21.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 10.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 14.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.35, up 18.6% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $172.80 million, up 34.4% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.12 per share and revenue of $735.29 million, which would represent changes of +18.84% and +32.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.69% higher within the past month. TDOC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

