Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $107.06, moving -0.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 24.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.1%.

TDOC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TDOC to post earnings of -$0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.57%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $153.79 million, up 25.29% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.35% lower within the past month. TDOC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

