Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $30.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.84% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 19.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 5.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.13%.

Teladoc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.46, up 13.21% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $608.69 million, up 16.68% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$61.50 per share and revenue of $2.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4524.06% and +18.11%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Teladoc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.