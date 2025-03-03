Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Teladoc (TDOC) ending at $9.43, denoting a -1.36% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.76% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.48%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 5.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.26% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Teladoc in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.34, up 30.61% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $617.45 million, indicating a 4.44% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.94 per share and a revenue of $2.51 billion, demonstrating changes of +83.99% and -2.32%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.92% higher. Teladoc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.