Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Moves -1.35%: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $58.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.35% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 14.9% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Teladoc to post earnings of -$0.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 546.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $571.48 million, up 25.97% from the year-ago period.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.63 per share and revenue of $2.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.56% and +27.4%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher within the past month. Teladoc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.