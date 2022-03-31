Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $72.13, marking a -1.29% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 0.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 5.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.58 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 546.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $571.27 million, up 25.92% from the year-ago period.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.62 per share and revenue of $2.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.8% and +27.37%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.34% lower. Teladoc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

