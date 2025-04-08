Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) ended the recent trading session at $7.16, demonstrating a -0.97% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.57%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

The telehealth services provider's shares have seen a decrease of 19.04% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 12.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Teladoc in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.32, indicating a 34.69% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $617.67 million, down 4.4% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.88 per share and revenue of $2.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +85.01% and -2.16%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.01% higher. Teladoc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

