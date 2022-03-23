Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $69.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 7.01% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 6.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.04% in that time.

Teladoc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.58 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 546.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $571.27 million, up 25.92% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.62 per share and revenue of $2.59 billion, which would represent changes of +40.66% and +27.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.83% higher within the past month. Teladoc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.