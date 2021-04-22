Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Moves -0.77%: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $181.42, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 6.62% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect TDOC to post earnings of -$0.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 47.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $452.09 million, up 150.05% from the prior-year quarter.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.06 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -82.3% and +80.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.37% lower within the past month. TDOC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

