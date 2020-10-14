Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Moves -0.58%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $230.45, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 19.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.22%.

TDOC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TDOC is projected to report earnings of -$0.33 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $281.34 million, up 103.91% from the prior-year quarter.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.40 per share and revenue of $990.71 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.45% and +79.05%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher within the past month. TDOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TDOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

