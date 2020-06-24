Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $197.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TDOC is projected to report earnings of -$0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $220.22 million, up 69.04% from the year-ago period.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.12 per share and revenue of $839.74 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.84% and +51.77%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TDOC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.