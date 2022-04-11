Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Moves -0.38%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $65.81, marking a -0.38% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 20.97% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 11.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Teladoc to post earnings of -$0.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 546.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $571.27 million, up 25.92% from the year-ago period.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.62 per share and revenue of $2.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.8% and +27.37%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Teladoc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, putting it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.