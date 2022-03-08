Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $63.55, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 14.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Teladoc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.57, down 538.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $571.45 million, up 25.96% from the year-ago period.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.66 per share and revenue of $2.59 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +39.19% and +27.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.55% higher within the past month. Teladoc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TDOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.