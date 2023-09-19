Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $20.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 10.44% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Teladoc will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.38 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.56%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $663.6 million, up 8.54% from the prior-year quarter.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.36 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +98.39% and +9.24%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Teladoc currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.