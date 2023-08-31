Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $22.64, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 13.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.38, up 15.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $663.6 million, up 8.54% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.36 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion, which would represent changes of +98.39% and +9.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.86% higher. Teladoc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

