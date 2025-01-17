Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $9.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 2.12% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Teladoc in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.21, showcasing a 23.53% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $640.06 million, down 3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.46% lower within the past month. Currently, Teladoc is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

