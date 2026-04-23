Teladoc (TDOC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $5.70, marking a -3.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.

The stock of telehealth services provider has risen by 6.28% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 0.47% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 9.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Teladoc in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 29, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.32, signifying a 68.42% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $612.3 million, down 2.71% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.89 per share and revenue of $2.51 billion, which would represent changes of +21.93% and -0.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Teladoc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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