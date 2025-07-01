Teladoc (TDOC) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Teladoc (TDOC) was down 1.49% at $8.58. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.11% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 26.78% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Teladoc in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.27, marking a 3.57% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $621.69 million, down 3.23% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.2 per share and revenue of $2.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +79.56% and -2.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Teladoc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.59% lower. Teladoc presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

