Teladoc (TDOC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Teladoc (TDOC) ended the recent trading session at $8.37, demonstrating a +2.2% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.95%.

The telehealth services provider's shares have seen an increase of 6.78% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's loss of 0.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

The upcoming earnings release of Teladoc will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.26, showcasing a 36.84% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $625.56 million, showing a 2.33% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$1.17 per share and a revenue of $2.52 billion, signifying shifts of +80.07% and -1.82%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Teladoc holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 103, this industry ranks in the top 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

