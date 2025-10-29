Teladoc (TDOC) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Teladoc (TDOC) reported revenue of $626.44 million, down 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.21, compared to -$0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $625.02 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.26, the EPS surprise was +19.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average Monthly Revenue Per U.S. Integrated Care Member : $1.27 versus $1.27 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.27 versus $1.27 estimated by five analysts on average. BetterHelp Paying Users : 0.38 million versus 0.39 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.38 million versus 0.39 million estimated by five analysts on average. U.S. Integrated Care Members : 102.5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 102.26 million.

: 102.5 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 102.26 million. Chronic Care Program Enrollment : 1.17 million versus 1.16 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: 1.17 million versus 1.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenues by Segment- Integrated Care : $389.54 million versus $388.13 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change.

: $389.54 million versus $388.13 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.5% change. Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp : $236.9 million compared to the $237.7 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.

: $236.9 million compared to the $237.7 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year. Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services : $5.1 million compared to the $5.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.5% year over year.

: $5.1 million compared to the $5.28 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.5% year over year. Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services : $231.8 million versus $231.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change.

: $231.8 million versus $231.99 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.5% change. Revenue by Type- Other : $105.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $90.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.8%.

: $105.53 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $90.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.8%. Revenue by Type- Access fees : $520.91 million versus $533.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change.

: $520.91 million versus $533.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.2% change. Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp : $3.84 million compared to the $8.46 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3.84 million compared to the $8.46 million average estimate based on five analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Integrated Care: $66.07 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $59.01 million.

Here is how Teladoc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Teladoc have returned +8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

