Teladoc (TDOC) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Teladoc (TDOC) reported revenue of $642.44 million, down 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.28, compared to -$0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $649.34 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.36, the EPS surprise was +22.22%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Teladoc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

U.S. Integrated Care Members : 92.4 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 92.34 million.

: 92.4 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 92.34 million. BetterHelp Paying Users : 0.41 million compared to the 0.42 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.41 million compared to the 0.42 million average estimate based on five analysts. Average Revenue Per U.S. Integrated Care Member : $1.36 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.35.

: $1.36 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.35. Chronic Care Program Enrollment : 1.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.14 million.

: 1.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1.14 million. Visits : 4,200,000 versus 5,171,145 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 4,200,000 versus 5,171,145 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp : $265.02 million versus $273.74 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change.

: $265.02 million versus $273.74 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -9.4% change. Revenues by Segment- Teladoc Health Integrated Care : $377.42 million compared to the $374.54 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year.

: $377.42 million compared to the $374.54 million average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.8% year over year. Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services : $259.07 million versus $269.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change.

: $259.07 million versus $269.86 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.1% change. Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services : $5.95 million compared to the $5.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46.3% year over year.

: $5.95 million compared to the $5.16 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +46.3% year over year. Revenue by Type- Access fees : $559.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $564.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

: $559.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $564.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%. Revenue by Type- Other : $82.80 million compared to the $84.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.

: $82.80 million compared to the $84.83 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp : $25.45 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $25.47 million.

Shares of Teladoc have returned +3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

