Teladoc (TDOC) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Teladoc (TDOC) reported revenue of $646.13 million, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.49, compared to -$0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $636.98 million, representing a surprise of +1.44%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -4.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.47.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Teladoc performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

U.S. Integrated Care Members : 91.8 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 89.85 million.

: 91.8 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of 89.85 million. BetterHelp Paying Users : 0.42 million versus 0.43 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.42 million versus 0.43 million estimated by five analysts on average. Chronic Care Program Enrollment : 1.12 million compared to the 1.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: 1.12 million compared to the 1.13 million average estimate based on four analysts. Average Revenue Per U.S. Integrated Care Member : $1.38 compared to the $1.38 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $1.38 compared to the $1.38 average estimate based on four analysts. Visits : 4,600,000 compared to the 5,056,574 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4,600,000 compared to the 5,056,574 average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues by Segment- Teladoc Health Integrated Care : $377.11 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $370.07 million.

: $377.11 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $370.07 million. Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp : $269.02 million compared to the $267.37 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $269.02 million compared to the $267.37 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Other Wellness Services : $5.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.46 million.

: $5.31 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.46 million. Revenues by Segment- BetterHelp- Therapy Services : $263.71 million compared to the $261.88 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $263.71 million compared to the $261.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue by Type- Other : $88.96 million versus $82.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $88.96 million versus $82.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Revenue by Type- Access fees : $557.17 million compared to the $555.17 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $557.17 million compared to the $555.17 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- BetterHelp: $15.47 million versus $15.44 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Teladoc have returned -10.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.