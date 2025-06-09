Teladoc (TDOC) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Teladoc (TDOC) ending at $7.40, denoting a +1.79% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%.

The telehealth services provider's stock has climbed by 2.25% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 2.17% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7.21%.

The upcoming earnings release of Teladoc will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.23, indicating a 17.86% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $621.92 million, indicating a 3.19% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.17 per share and a revenue of $2.51 billion, demonstrating changes of +80.07% and -2.15%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Teladoc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an 8.56% increase. Currently, Teladoc is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)

