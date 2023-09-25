Teladoc (TDOC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $19.07, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 14.79% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 5.26% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Teladoc is projected to report earnings of -$0.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 17.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $663.84 million, up 8.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.36 per share and revenue of $2.63 billion, which would represent changes of +98.39% and +9.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.63% higher. Teladoc is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

