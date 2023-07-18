Teladoc (TDOC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $25.35, marking a +1.56% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 0.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.53% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.44, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $649.02 million, up 9.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.38 per share and revenue of $2.62 billion. These totals would mark changes of +98.37% and +8.87%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower within the past month. Teladoc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, putting it in the top 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

