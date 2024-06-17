Teladoc (TDOC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $10.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.77% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.

The telehealth services provider's stock has dropped by 21.45% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.71%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Teladoc in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.35, reflecting a 12.5% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $649.84 million, down 0.39% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$1.05 per share and a revenue of $2.65 billion, demonstrating changes of +21.64% and +1.83%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Teladoc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.14% decrease. Teladoc presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

