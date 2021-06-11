Teladoc (TDOC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $154.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 16.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 4.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.59, down 73.53% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $500.96 million, up 107.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.95 per share and revenue of $2.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -161.06% and +83.48%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. TDOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.