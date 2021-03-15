Teladoc (TDOC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $201.24, marking a +1.66% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 30.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 5.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.36% in that time.

TDOC will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TDOC to post earnings of -$0.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $452.07 million, up 150.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.63 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion, which would represent changes of -44.25% and +80.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 267.8% lower. TDOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

