Teladoc (TDOC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $194.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.52% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 5.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector 0%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.49%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TDOC is projected to report earnings of -$0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $281.34 million, up 103.91% from the year-ago period.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.40 per share and revenue of $990.71 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -1.45% and +79.05%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.56% higher. TDOC currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TDOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.