Teladoc (TDOC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $190.84, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 7.91% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.57% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.35, up 14.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $220.22 million, up 69.04% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.12 per share and revenue of $839.74 million. These totals would mark changes of +18.84% and +51.77%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TDOC currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

