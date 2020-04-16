Teladoc (TDOC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $173.82, moving +1.19% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 25.44% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 5.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TDOC is projected to report earnings of -$0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.6%.

TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.13 per share and revenue of $737.99 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.12% and +33.38%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.85% lower. TDOC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

