Teladoc (TDOC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed the most recent trading day at $110.44, moving +0.67% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow 0%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 14.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TDOC as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 26, 2020. On that day, TDOC is projected to report earnings of -$0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.57%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $153.79 million, up 25.29% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TDOC. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.42% lower. TDOC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

