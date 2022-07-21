Teladoc (TDOC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Teladoc (TDOC) closed at $43.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telehealth services provider had gained 31.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 7.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.71, up 17.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $586.86 million, up 16.64% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$43.18 per share and revenue of $2.42 billion, which would represent changes of -3146.62% and +19.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Teladoc currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

