Teladoc (TDOC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Teladoc (TDOC) reached $21.36, with a +0.56% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.56%.

The telehealth services provider's stock has climbed by 12.02% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 5.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Teladoc in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.22, signifying a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $670.77 million, up 5.18% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Teladoc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. Right now, Teladoc possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

